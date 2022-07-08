Devers went 2-for-3 with a walk, two home runs and five RBI on Thursday against the Yankees.
Devers returned to the lineup after a two-game absence caused by minor back and hamstring injuries. He didn't show any signs of discomfort or rust, as he took Gerrit Cole yard twice to bring his homer total on the season to 19. Overall, Devers is hitting .330/.387/.598 across 351 plate appearances on the campaign.
