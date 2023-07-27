Devers went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-3 win over Atlanta.

Boston's bats had been quelled by Spencer Strider before Devers reached down for a pitch that Statcast indicated was 1.06 feet off the ground and sent it to the right field bleachers. It was the third-lowest pitch hit for a homer in MLB this year, per Ian Browne of MLB.com. The homer ignited the Red Sox, which plated five runs over the final three innings for a comeback win. Devers has hit safely in five straight, going 8-for-19 with two home runs during that span.