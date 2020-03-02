Play

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Golfs homer Sunday

Devers went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's spring game against the Braves.

Devers reached down for a low offering from Braves righty Mike Foltynewicz and golfed it over the center field wall. It was the second spring start for Devers, who missed time earlier while attending the birth of a child. The 23-year-old is looking to build off a breakout 2019 when he hit .311/.361/.555 with 32 home runs and 115 RBI, production worthy of a 12th place finish in AL MVP voting.

More News
Our Latest Stories