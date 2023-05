Devers went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and four RBI in Thursday's 11-5 win over the Blue Jays.

Devers provided a two-run double to cap Boston's five-run second inning, and he added a two-run homer as insurance in the eighth. The third baseman is 7-for-25 (.280) with two homers and seven RBI over his last six games. For the season, he's slashing .240/.291/.558 with 11 homers, 31 RBI, 22 runs scored and eight doubles through 32 contests.