Devers went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Wednesday's spring game against Atlanta.

Devers went opposite field off left-hander Max Fried in the first inning, a positive sign for the third baseman who had a mere .613 OPS off southpaws in 2020. Last season was a down year overall for Devers after a breakout 2019, and he's continued to struggle during 2021 spring training, in which he's 3-for-18 (.167). It looks like manager Alex Cora is banking on a bounce back. Devers has appeared in seven Grapefruit League games, serving as the Red Sox's cleanup hitter in all them.