Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Headed to bench Wednesday
Devers is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Devers has started 13 straight games, over which he's posted a solid .314/.352/.392 line. However, he's been a liability on defense and committed in error in each of Boston's last five contests. He'll get the night off while Deven Marrero fills in at third base.
