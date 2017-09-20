Play

Devers is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Devers has started 13 straight games, over which he's posted a solid .314/.352/.392 line. However, he's been a liability on defense and committed in error in each of Boston's last five contests. He'll get the night off while Deven Marrero fills in at third base.

