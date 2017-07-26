Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Heading back to minors?
Devers could be headed back to Triple-A Pawtucket after the Red Sox acquired Eduardo Nunez from the Giants, Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald reports.
It would certainly be unusual for a team to call up its top prospect only to send him down a few days later, but president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski left open that possibility, saying Boston's decision-makers will "wait and handle that question" about who's sent down to make room for Nunez. Even if Devers remains in Boston, the Nunez arrival is expected to impact the rookie's playing time. Dombrowski said Nunez should get regular playing time, and we doubt that will come at the expense of either shortstop Xander Bogaerts or second baseman Dustin Pedroia. We'll learn more in the coming days.
