Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Heads to bench Friday

Devers is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Royals, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Devers will hit the bench Friday as the Royals send veteran Jason Hammel to the mound. The 21-year-old has a .288/.309/.545 slash line with four home runs over his last 17 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories