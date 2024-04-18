Devers is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against Cleveland, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Devers exited Tuesday's 10-7 loss to the Guardians with knee discomfort, but he returned to the lineup for Wednesday's 2-0 win as the Red Sox's designated hitter, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts while playing the full game. Despite the poor showing at the dish, Devers isn't believed to have experienced any renewed discomfort during the game, so his absence from the lineup Thursday looks to be mostly maintenance-related as Boston and Cleveland close their series with a day game after a night game. Devers is expected to be back in the lineup for Friday's series opener in Pittsburgh, though it's unclear if he'll immediately be able to take back his usual duties at third base.