Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Heads to disabled list
Devers was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a left hamstring strain, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Devers lands on the DL for the third time this season, although it's unclear how exactly he sustained the injury. Ian Kinsler (hamstring) was reinstated from the DL in a corresponding move, while Devers will be eligible to return to the Red Sox on Aug. 26 against the Rays, since the move is retroactive to Thursday.
More News
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Not in Game 1 lineup Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Out of lineup Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Goes yard in return from DL•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Activated and starting Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Will be activated Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Close to return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...
-
Too late for Guerrero, Jimenez?
If you own Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez, you've probably been stashing them for months,...
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...