Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Heads to disabled list

Devers was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a left hamstring strain, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Devers lands on the DL for the third time this season, although it's unclear how exactly he sustained the injury. Ian Kinsler (hamstring) was reinstated from the DL in a corresponding move, while Devers will be eligible to return to the Red Sox on Aug. 26 against the Rays, since the move is retroactive to Thursday.