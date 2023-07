Devers started at third base and went 0-for-4 in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to Oakland.

Devers returned to the lineup after missing the two previous games with a calf injury. Prior to the injury, Devers was in a groove, going 10-for-27 with four doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over seven contests. The Red Sox are off Thursday and will return to action Friday at home against the Mets.