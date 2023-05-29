Devers went 0-for-5 in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Arizona.
Devers returned to the lineup after missing the first two games of the series with a calf strain. The third baseman's 0-fer included two at-bats with with runners in scoring position. Devers has just two hits over the last 26 at-bats.
