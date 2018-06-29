Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Hits 13th home run

Devers went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Thursday against the Angels.

Devers took Jaime Barria deep to straightaway center for his 13th home run of the season. Though his overall numbers remain disappointing, Devers' bat has come alive of late, as he has 12 hits, nine runs scored, three home runs and 10 RBI his last 39 at-bats.

