Devers (hamstring) took some swings in the batting cage at Fenway Park on Wednesday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Devers didn't appear to be hindered at the plate by his inflamed right hamstring, but his ability to run the bases and move laterally at third base will offer better gauges of his health once he's cleared for full baseball activities. The 25-year-old All-Star is eligible to return from the 10-day injured list as soon as Tuesday in Houston.