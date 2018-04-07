Devers went 2-for-3 with a home run, a run scored and two RBI in Saturday's 10-3 win over the Rays.

Devers continued his hot start to the year with a seventh-inning solo shot off Chaz Roe. He also drove in a run with a first-inning single off starter Jake Faria. The 21-year-old is hitting .321/.406/.536 through his first 32 plate appearances of the season.