Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Hits second homer
Devers went 2-for-3 with a home run, a run scored and two RBI in Saturday's 10-3 win over the Rays.
Devers continued his hot start to the year with a seventh-inning solo shot off Chaz Roe. He also drove in a run with a first-inning single off starter Jake Faria. The 21-year-old is hitting .321/.406/.536 through his first 32 plate appearances of the season.
More News
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Hitting second Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Not starting Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Will be ready Opening Day•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Feels fine after bruising knee•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Day-to-day with bruised knee•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Exits spring game Monday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...