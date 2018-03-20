Devers went 2-for-2 with a walk, a home run, two RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's game against the Pirates.

There's no doubting Devers will hit in the majors. He's mashed spring pitching, slugging .735 with three homers, three doubles, a triple and eight RBI over 43 at-bats. The long-term question about Devers is his defense, and if he can prevent a move to designated hitter or first base. He showed off his improving skills a couple of times Tuesday, something manager Alex Cora attributed to him being in better position before the ball is hit. "Well, [last season] the ball was getting to the hitting zone and he was in the air," Cora told Ian Browne of MLB.com. "You have to have your feet on the ground. Just like a sprinter. You have to be on the ground and you go. It got to the point that he was late, reacting late and he was always getting that in-between hop."