Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Hits third homer
Devers went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored Tuesday against the Rockies.
Devers took Kyle Freeland deep in the third inning to collect his third home run of the season. He's hit the ball very well across his last 10 games, recording all three of his home runs while also racking up six multi-hit games. As a result, he ranks among the American League leaders in batting average and runs scored. Devers appears to be on the verge of delivering on his top-prospect pedigree, hitting .331/.402/.468 across 175 plate appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...
-
Prospects: Ranking Hiura, Lopez, Mercado
With three interesting prospects getting the call in recent days, Chris Towers breaks down...
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Tuesday
We break out the Worryometer for Aaron Nola and Shane Bieber, rate breakouts, news and notes...