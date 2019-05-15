Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Hits third homer

Devers went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored Tuesday against the Rockies.

Devers took Kyle Freeland deep in the third inning to collect his third home run of the season. He's hit the ball very well across his last 10 games, recording all three of his home runs while also racking up six multi-hit games. As a result, he ranks among the American League leaders in batting average and runs scored. Devers appears to be on the verge of delivering on his top-prospect pedigree, hitting .331/.402/.468 across 175 plate appearances.