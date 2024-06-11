Defers (knee) is batting fourth and playing third base Tuesday against Philadelphia, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Devers missed Sunday's game with left knee soreness but he's back in the lineup for Tuesday's series opener. He's 8-for-25 (.320) with three homers through seven games in June and owns a .932 OPS on the year.
More News
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Likely to rejoin lineup Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Won't play Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Gets rest during blowout•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Homers twice in win•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Homers, triples in losing effort•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Four hits vs. Orioles•