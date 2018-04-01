Devers will start at third base and bat second Sunday against the Rays, Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

After receiving a day off Saturday, Devers, who had batted sixth in the Red Sox's first two games of the season, will jump four spots in the order in his return to the lineup due to the struggling Andrew Benintendi hitting the bench. The move up in the order coupled with a matchup against a right-handed pitcher (Jake Faria) could make Devers a solid value play in DFS contests Sunday.