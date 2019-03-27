Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Hitting third on Opening Day
Manager Alex Cora said Devers will start at third base and hit third in Thursday's season opener against the Mariners, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Cora often challenged Devers this spring by slotting him into the three hole, and the youngster responded by slashing .385/.396/.558 with five extra-base hits and seven RBI in 19 games. With Steve Pearce (calf) -- the team's usual No. 3 hitter against southpaws -- set to open the season on the shelf, it sounds like Devers could hit third for the time being, at least when the matchup is right.
More News
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Slowly accepting advice•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Leaves yard Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Reshapes body over winter•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Launches three-run homer•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: To come off bench in Game 3•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Sits to start ALCS•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Tatis Mania; most added
Heading into Western Hemisphere opening day on Thursday, we discuss Fernando Tatis Jr., most...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
The 18 biggest winners this spring
Tried to tune out spring training? Well, you may have missed some noteworthy developments....
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
March Surprise: Tatis joining Padres
The Padres continued their aggressive offseason, with top prospect Fernando Tatis reportedly...