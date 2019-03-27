Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Hitting third on Opening Day

Manager Alex Cora said Devers will start at third base and hit third in Thursday's season opener against the Mariners, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Cora often challenged Devers this spring by slotting him into the three hole, and the youngster responded by slashing .385/.396/.558 with five extra-base hits and seven RBI in 19 games. With Steve Pearce (calf) -- the team's usual No. 3 hitter against southpaws -- set to open the season on the shelf, it sounds like Devers could hit third for the time being, at least when the matchup is right.