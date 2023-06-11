Devers went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Yankees.

Yankees pitching seems to be the remedy for Devers' recent power drought -- he's homered in consecutive contests against New York after going 16 games without a long ball. The third baseman accounted for Boston's lone run Saturday. He's up to 15 homers and 16 doubles through 62 contests this season, but his .247 batting average is far below his established standard. He's also walking less (6.4 percent) and striking out a bit more (20.3 percent) than he did last year, though he's produced 51 RBI and 34 runs scored to be plenty useful in standard fantasy formats.