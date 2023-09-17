Devers went 2-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run in Sunday's loss against the Blue Jays.

Devers tied the game 2-2 in the top of the ninth inning with a homer off Erik Swanson, his 33rd of the season and his second is any many days. The 26-year-old Devers has been red hot of late, going 13-for-30 (.433) with three homers in his last nine games. Overall, he's batting .276 with an .876 OPS, 98 RBI and 87 runs scored through 614 plate appearances this season.