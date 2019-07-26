Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Homers, doubles in win
Devers went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, two RBI, a walk and another run scored in Thursday's 19-3 rout of the Yankees.
Devers swatted a solo home run off Masahiro Tanaka in the fourth inning, then hit an RBI double in the sixth. The 22-year-old is now on a six-game hitting streak while tallying 31 RBI in July, which marks the most in a single month for a Red Sox player since Adrian Gonzalez (31) in 2011. Overall this season, Devers is slashing .323/.376/.569 with 21 home runs, 82 runs scored, 81 RBI and 31 doubles.
