Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Homers, drives in two
Devers went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's win over the Indians.
Devers hit a solo shot -- his 18th of the year -- in the sixth inning and slashed an RBI single in the seventh. Devers has had back-to-back multi-hit games but is still hitting just .242 in 11 games since coming off the disabled list from a left hamstring strain. On the season the 21-year-old is slashing .242/.297/.422 with 22 doubles, 58 RBI and 55 runs in 113 games.
