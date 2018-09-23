Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Homers for second straight game

Devers went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-4 extra-innings loss to the Indians.

Devers has started three straight games at third base with Eduardo Nunez (hamstring) on the shelf, and he's given us the whole Devers package. He homered in each of the last two games and hit safely in all three starts but also impacted games with his fielding. Devers committed a costly error Friday, his league-leading 23rd among third basemen. He avoided being credited with a 24th on Saturday when a batted ball in the 11th inning was ruled an infield single. That runner came around to score the game-winning run. Manager Alex Cora told Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com that Devers has improved his plate approach by chasing fewer pitches and being less anxious in the batter's box. However, the manager will have a hard choice to make in the postseason: Devers is the better option offensively but Nunez is safer defensively. Devers would be tested in the field against righty-heavy lineups like the Yankees and Astros.