Devers went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs Saturday against the Yankees.

Devers' bomb pulled the Red Sox within one run in the seventh inning of a home loss. He's homered in back-to-back contests, and has left the yard eight times since joining the lineup on July 25. Devers has been an amazing addition for fantasy owners, as he's slashing .364/.424/.727.

