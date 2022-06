Devers went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored during Tuesday's 6-1 win over Oakland.

The 25-year-old delivered a massive 439-foot, three-run shot to right center during the fourth inning to put the Red Sox up 6-0, extending his homer streak to three games. Devers' 15 home runs for the season is tied for sixth in the American League, and he also has a .332/.369/.609 slash line, 23 doubles and 38 RBI.