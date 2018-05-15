Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Homers Monday
Devers went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Athletics.
Devers went yard against left-hander Sean Manaea, the third homer he's hit off a southpaw this season. It looks like left-handers are catching up to him. He pummeled them for a .400 (20-for-50) average last year, but that has dropped to .233 here in 2018. Still, it wasn't bad enough for manager Alex Cora to hold him out against Manaea on Monday.
