Devers went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Athletics.

Devers went yard against left-hander Sean Manaea, the third homer he's hit off a southpaw this season. It looks like left-handers are catching up to him. He pummeled them for a .400 (20-for-50) average last year, but that has dropped to .233 here in 2018. Still, it wasn't bad enough for manager Alex Cora to hold him out against Manaea on Monday.

