Devers went 2-for-3 with a homer and one RBI, scoring twice in Boston's 5-2 win against Detroit on Thursday.

The third baseman remains a linchpin in Boston's retooled lineup and certainly appears to be regular-season ready. Devers won't have much name-brand support in the order besides Trevor Story, but it's hard to imagine the slugger not getting close to his 2023 season in which he tallied 33 homers and 100 RBI.