Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Homers, triples in win

Devers went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a triple and two more runs scored during Wednesday's victory over the Rockies.

Devers tacked on an insurance run with a 434-foot solo homer in the ninth inning off Wes Parsons, increasing Boston's lead to 7-4. The talented 22-year-old also tripled and scored in the third, then singled and scored again in the fifth. Devers, who leads the American League with 104 RBI this season, has tallied 28 home runs along with a team-leading .324 batting average and 174 hits.