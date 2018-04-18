Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Homers Tuesday
Devers went 2-for-5 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Angels.
Devers hit his second home run of the season in the fourth inning on Tuesday off right-handed reliever Luke Bard. Nothing in his early season stat-line particularly stands out, though he is making good contact as indicated by his 42 percent hard hit rate. He has batted primarily fifth or sixth in the lineup, and given the strength of the Red Sox offense, that should give him plenty of opportunity to drive in runs.
More News
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...