Devers went 2-for-5 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Angels.

Devers hit his second home run of the season in the fourth inning on Tuesday off right-handed reliever Luke Bard. Nothing in his early season stat-line particularly stands out, though he is making good contact as indicated by his 42 percent hard hit rate. He has batted primarily fifth or sixth in the lineup, and given the strength of the Red Sox offense, that should give him plenty of opportunity to drive in runs.