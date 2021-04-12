Devers went 2-for-5 with two home runs, five RBI, one walk and two strikeouts in Sunday's 14-9 win over the Orioles.

Devers capped off a strong series at Camden Yards by helping to propel the Red Sox to the win in Sunday's high-scoring contest. In the three-game series against Baltimore, Devers went 6-for-13 with three home runs, nine RBI and five runs.