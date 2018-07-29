Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Hoping for brief absence
Devers (hamstring) said Sunday that he thinks he'll be ready to return from the 10-day disabled list in the minimum amount of time, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic Boston reports.
At the same time, Devers acknowledged that he would defer to the Red Sox's training staff, which may prefer to give the third baseman additional time to heal up from the injury. While Devers is on the shelf, the Red Sox are expected to deploy a committee at the hot corner that includes Eduardo Nunez, Tzu-Wein Lin, Brock Holt and Blake Swihart.
