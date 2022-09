Devers went 2-for-4 with a walk and two RBI in Tuesday's 13-9 win over the Orioles.

After pounding out a double and a pair of base hits in Monday's 14-8 loss, Devers continued to torture Baltimore pitching in the second game of the series with another two singles. Devers, who is hitting .366 over his last 10 games, will start at third base and bat second in Wednesday's game, according to Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican.