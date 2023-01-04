Devers agreed to an 11-year, $331 million contract extension with the Red Sox on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Devers avoided arbitration with Boston on Tuesday by signing a one-year, $17.5 million deal. Although the two sides appeared to be far apart on a long-term contract, they managed to reach an agreement a day later. Devers' deal is the richest in Red Sox history and the largest contract for a third baseman in MLB history. The 26-year-old has been named an All-Star in the last two seasons, and he slashed .287/.355/.530 with 65 home runs, 201 RBI, 185 runs and eight stolen bases while playing 297 games across those campaigns.