Devers went 2-for-4 with his first big-league home run against Seattle on Wednesday.

It won't be his last MLB homer, that's for sure, but it could be his last for a little while, as the Red Sox just acquired Eduardo Nunez, who's likely to take over at third base on an everyday basis -- starting Friday against Kansas City. That'll probably ticket the 20-year-old Devers back to Triple-A, as it's hard to imagine how the Red Sox will be able to keep him in the lineup with Nunez in the fold, but no official decision has yet been made on that front.