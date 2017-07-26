Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Jacks first MLB homer
Devers went 2-for-4 with his first big-league home run against Seattle on Wednesday.
It won't be his last MLB homer, that's for sure, but it could be his last for a little while, as the Red Sox just acquired Eduardo Nunez, who's likely to take over at third base on an everyday basis -- starting Friday against Kansas City. That'll probably ticket the 20-year-old Devers back to Triple-A, as it's hard to imagine how the Red Sox will be able to keep him in the lineup with Nunez in the fold, but no official decision has yet been made on that front.
More News
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Heading back to minors?•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Walks twice in debut•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Set for inaugural MLB start•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Not starting first game up•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Officially promoted to big leagues•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Heads to big leagues•
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...