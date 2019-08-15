Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Keeps hitting
Devers went 2-for-4 with a walk, home run and two runs scored Wednesday against the Indians.
Devers followed up on his six-hit performance Tuesday by taking Shane Bieber deep in third inning to record his 25th home run of the season. His hot streak has extended beyond these two games however, as he's managed four home runs, six doubles, 10 RBI and nine runs scored in his past 11 games. For the season, he's boasting a very strong .329/.376/.584 line across 532 plate appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...