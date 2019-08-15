Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Keeps hitting

Devers went 2-for-4 with a walk, home run and two runs scored Wednesday against the Indians.

Devers followed up on his six-hit performance Tuesday by taking Shane Bieber deep in third inning to record his 25th home run of the season. His hot streak has extended beyond these two games however, as he's managed four home runs, six doubles, 10 RBI and nine runs scored in his past 11 games. For the season, he's boasting a very strong .329/.376/.584 line across 532 plate appearances.