Devers went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, two walks and three total runs scored in Wednesday's 10-1 win over the Athletics.

Devers didn't wait long to extend his homer streak to four games, going deep in the second inning. Each of his long balls during this streak have come with at least one man on base. The third baseman continues to excel in 2022 with a .332/.374/.617 slash line, 16 homers, 40 RBI, 52 runs scored, one stolen base and 23 doubles through 62 contests.