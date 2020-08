Devers went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 9-7 loss to the Yankees.

Devers hit an RBI single to plate Kevin Pillar and later scored on a Miguel Andujar error in the third inning. Devers then launched a go-ahead homer in the seventh for Boston's last run of the game, but it wouldn't be enough. The third baseman has struggled to start 2020, with just one homer, two RBI and seven runs scored with a .211 batting average in 10 games.