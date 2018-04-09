Devers went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Rays.

Devers plated two and scored a run during Boston's six-run uprising in the eighth inning, turning what appeared to be a sure loss into a win. The third baseman has driven in runs in six of eight games played and is tied for the team lead in RBI (nine) with Xander Bogaerts. It's a shame to waste an impact bat like that in the lower third of the order, but it's likely manager Alex Cora doesn't want the 21-year-old putting too much pressure on himself in the middle of the order.