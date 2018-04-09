Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Knocks in two Sunday
Devers went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Rays.
Devers plated two and scored a run during Boston's six-run uprising in the eighth inning, turning what appeared to be a sure loss into a win. The third baseman has driven in runs in six of eight games played and is tied for the team lead in RBI (nine) with Xander Bogaerts. It's a shame to waste an impact bat like that in the lower third of the order, but it's likely manager Alex Cora doesn't want the 21-year-old putting too much pressure on himself in the middle of the order.
More News
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Hits second homer•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Hitting second Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Not starting Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Will be ready Opening Day•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Feels fine after bruising knee•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Day-to-day with bruised knee•
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...