Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Knocks in two

Devers went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Rays.

Devers put Boston on top with a two-run single that left his bat at only 68.7 mph but was enough to knock in his 78th and 79th runs. He leads the Red Sox in that department, which is remarkable after the third baseman opened the year with just three RBI over his first 24 games. Since then, he's knocked in 76 runs in 76 games.