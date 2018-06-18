Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Launches 11th homer
Devers went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run to help Boston to a 9-3 victory over Seattle on Sunday.
This was the third multi-hit effort in four games for Devers, who has also now hit safely in 12 of his last 13 contests overall. His .239/.287/.418 slash line through 268 at-bats remains unspectacular. However, the 21-year-old is clearly talented, and he's been in a nice groove lately, with Sunday's blast putting him on pace to hit 24 long balls this season.
