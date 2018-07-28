Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Launches first July homer
Devers went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Twins.
This was Devers' first homer since June 30, and he couldn't have picked a better spot to hit it. The 21-year-old third baseman scalded a leadoff blast in the ninth inning that left the bat at 112.1 mph with a 17-degree launch angle. The hit tied the game at 3-3, sending it into extra innings where Mookie Betts won it in the 10th with a solo shot. Devers has driven in 19 runs over his last 26 games.
