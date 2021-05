Devers went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the A's.

His seventh-inning blast off Chris Bassitt brought the Red Sox to within a run, but it was the last gasp of offense for his squad. Devers has gone yard twice in the last three games, giving him nine homers on the year to go with a strong .280/.361/.576 slash line.