Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Launches three-run homer

Devers went 1-for-2 with a sixth inning three-run homer during Boston's pennant clinching 4-1 win over the Astros on Thursday.

Devers hit his first home run of the postseason off Justin Verlander to provide the Red Sox with the winning margin. The 21-year-old is now 7-for-20 in the postseason, and has driven in seven runs after compiling a .240 average with 21 home runs and 66 RBI in the regular season.