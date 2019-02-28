Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Leaves yard Wednesday
Devers went 3-for-3 with a homer and two RBI in Wednesday's game against the Rays.
Devers opened up the scoring Wednesday with an RBI single in the first inning. The youngster added a solo home run -- his first of spring -- in the third inning before capping his day with another single in the fifth frame. Devers has collected five hits in eight at-bats through a trio of Grapefruit League games.
