Devers is expected to bat second in the order, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Devers developed into a dangerous hitter in 2019 when then-manger Alex Cora moved him to the two hole. Devers slashed .334/.379/.653 with 19 homers and 63 RBIs in 335 plate appearances when batting second. Current manager Ron Roenicke is expected to have Andrew Benintendi bat leadoff, followed by Devers. It's not the most conventional lineup to have two left-handers at the top, but the manager is mulling over using that duo in Friday's opener against Baltimore left-hander John Means.