Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Likely headed to DL
Devers strained his left hamstring in Saturday's game against the Twins and is likely headed to the disabled list, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
He strained his left hamstring on a bunt early in the game and then it tightened when he rounded second base in the ninth inning, before being forced to pull up at third base on a play he would have typically scored on. He will be re-evaluated Sunday, but assuming he does land on the DL, he would be eligible to return on Aug. 8. Eduardo Nunez and Brock Holt figure to play at second base and third base in the short term, but the Red Sox could also add an infielder from Triple-A as a corresponding move or perhaps trade for one.
