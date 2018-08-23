Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Likely needs rehab assignment

Devers (hamstring) is expected to need a rehab assignment, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

Manager Alex Cora discussed Devers' status Wednesday, telling reporters that he's doing better. Because Devers is spending a second stint on the disabled list this month due to a hamstring injury and will have missed many plate appearances by the time he's ready to play again, Cora added that he'd like to see the third baseman get some at-bats in the minors before returning to Boston.

