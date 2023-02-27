Devers is expected to remain the No. 2 hitter in Boston's lineup, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora is adamant about separating Devers and Masataka Yoshida, a pair of lefty hitters. Since Devers, deemed as Boston's most dangerous hitter, prefers hitting second, Cora will likely leave him in that spot while slotting Yoshida in the middle of the order. Yoshida has appeared in two games this spring and slotted in at cleanup. In Devers' lone appearance, he's batted out of the two-hole.